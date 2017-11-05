|
JS300 Ebox, stator, and flywheel
I have a JS300 Ebox and stator for sale, came out of a ski I just bought. I was told it ran before the engine blew up. I also have the flywheel if needed. Make me an offer. 20171105_191251.jpgFB_IMG_1509930730670.jpg
