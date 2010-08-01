pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 01:05 AM #1
    roush611
    roush611 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Discovery Bay
    Age
    31
    Posts
    18

    Grips for 7/8 Bars

    This is kind of a silly question, but I cant seem to find an answer. I just put new bars on my x2 and Im looking for new grips. The majority of the mx grips have a rift and left with bigger hole for the left. Do people buy two pairs or will standard mx grips work?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:17 AM #2
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,203

    Re: Grips for 7/8 Bars

    If you want a style only found in mx grips, then yes you will need two sets. If you buy atv grips they will both be 7/8" size. I like the ODI grips because they lock on with clamps on the end. When they need replaced you do not have any glue or scraping involved.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:20 AM #3
    roush611
    roush611 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Discovery Bay
    Age
    31
    Posts
    18

    Re: Grips for 7/8 Bars

    Thank you!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:27 AM #4
    roush611
    roush611 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Discovery Bay
    Age
    31
    Posts
    18

    Re: Grips for 7/8 Bars

    Any other brands people have had success with?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. Squarenosed

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 