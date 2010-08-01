|
|
Grips for 7/8 Bars
This is kind of a silly question, but I cant seem to find an answer. I just put new bars on my x2 and Im looking for new grips. The majority of the mx grips have a rift and left with bigger hole for the left. Do people buy two pairs or will standard mx grips work?
Re: Grips for 7/8 Bars
If you want a style only found in mx grips, then yes you will need two sets. If you buy atv grips they will both be 7/8" size. I like the ODI grips because they lock on with clamps on the end. When they need replaced you do not have any glue or scraping involved.
Re: Grips for 7/8 Bars
Any other brands people have had success with?
