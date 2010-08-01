Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Grips for 7/8 Bars #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 31 Posts 18 Grips for 7/8 Bars This is kind of a silly question, but I cant seem to find an answer. I just put new bars on my x2 and Im looking for new grips. The majority of the mx grips have a rift and left with bigger hole for the left. Do people buy two pairs or will standard mx grips work? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,203 Re: Grips for 7/8 Bars If you want a style only found in mx grips, then yes you will need two sets. If you buy atv grips they will both be 7/8" size. I like the ODI grips because they lock on with clamps on the end. When they need replaced you do not have any glue or scraping involved. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 31 Posts 18 Re: Grips for 7/8 Bars Thank you! #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 31 Posts 18 Re: Grips for 7/8 Bars Any other brands people have had success with? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Squarenosed Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

