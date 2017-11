Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel pump and 650sx turn plate nut #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location North Carolina Posts 50 Fuel pump and 650sx turn plate nut Anybody have a 28mm fuel pump laying around or a 650sx turn plate nut? Trying to finish up a ski outta spare parts and these are the last pieces to the puzzle. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

