PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
carb quiestion
i have a 750 with the dual keihin 3 jet carbs. the throttle is kinda difficult to open and makes my hand tired after 15-20 min of riding. i have a new oem cable and a quality finger throttle i think is a kvpi or something. ive tried several friends skis with mikunis and it isnt near as much effort to open the throttle than on my ski. is there an adjustment in can make to make it easier to open the throttle?
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
