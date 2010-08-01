i have a 750 with the dual keihin 3 jet carbs. the throttle is kinda difficult to open and makes my hand tired after 15-20 min of riding. i have a new oem cable and a quality finger throttle i think is a kvpi or something. ive tried several friends skis with mikunis and it isnt near as much effort to open the throttle than on my ski. is there an adjustment in can make to make it easier to open the throttle?