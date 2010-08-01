Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: spark plugs #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,212 spark plugs question. i have a 750 out of a 94 ssxi with the green head. the when i got it the plugs were br8hs. which ive used since. most kawis ive seen all had br8es. the H plugs are shorter threaded area than the E plugs. i saw a kawi owners manual for the 94 ssxi and it said to use the E plugs. wonder why mine had the H plugs instead of the E plugs. i went back with the H plugs because i didnt want to risk the piston hitting the plug because its hanging too low in the combustion chamber. it runs fine with the H plugs but if its supposed to have the E plugs i bet it will run better. Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 01:02 AM .



No Kawasaki ever used "H" plugs.

yeah i didnt think so. ive only ever seen the H plugs on yamahas. the threaded portion of the H plug is shorter than the E plug.



