Thread: spark plugs

  Today, 01:00 AM #1
    fastgtfairlane
    spark plugs

    question. i have a 750 out of a 94 ssxi with the green head. the when i got it the plugs were br8hs. which ive used since. most kawis ive seen all had br8es. the H plugs are shorter threaded area than the E plugs. i saw a kawi owners manual for the 94 ssxi and it said to use the E plugs. wonder why mine had the H plugs instead of the E plugs. i went back with the H plugs because i didnt want to risk the piston hitting the plug because its hanging too low in the combustion chamber. it runs fine with the H plugs but if its supposed to have the E plugs i bet it will run better.
  Today, 01:04 AM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: spark plugs

    No Kawasaki ever used "H" plugs.
  Today, 01:10 AM #3
    fastgtfairlane
    Re: spark plugs

    yeah i didnt think so. ive only ever seen the H plugs on yamahas. the threaded portion of the H plug is shorter than the E plug.
