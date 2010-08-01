Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 650 parts 6m6 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 61 Yamaha 650 parts 6m6 Hi everyone, I have 650 cylinders $60, cases $64, intake and good reeds $35, and head $64. If you want to buy it all we can make a deal. You can contact me for the parts at 7742003738 or buy it off my eBay

https://www.ebay.com/usr/benjamidagget-0 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules