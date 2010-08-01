|
|
-
NEW WEBER MPE-750 Turbo engine HYDROSPACE/AVON/WILLIAMS fo sale in USA/Florida
For sale 7 brand new Weber Motor MPE-750 in OEM box whit all hardware. Price: 3900 (price is for cash or bank transfer) motors are located on Florida Pompano Beach.
Pickup can be personal or shipping. For more quantities, we can make a special price.
we have a lot of new Weber spear parts
for more info send p.m. or email on nalesi@gmail.com
17572050_1413930232007587_2141971672_o.jpg17572153_1413930322007578_1504295885_o.jpg17622272_1413929935340950_845765241_o.jpg17622686_1413930175340926_652292628_o.jpg18302514_10156099314767738_1161433298_n.jpg
This motor is used in:
-Zodiac Year 2007-09 Pro Jet 350 and 2008-09 Pro Jet 420
-Williams/Novurania - 285, 325,385 & 445 (Bosch ETB) 2005-07
Year 2008-09 285NA 325TC, 385TC & 445TC 2008-Present 285TC 2007-2008
-Avon Year 2007-09 Seasport Jet 320, 330 & 430, Jockey 320
-Hydrospace 2005-2012 HSR-S4
-Redline UTV Year 2006-Present
-Arimar Year 2008-09 Arimar 2.8, 3.2, 4.4
-Nautica XP Jet
-Polaris 4-Stroke
Polaris FST Snowmobile 2007-2013
Polaris FS Snowmobile N/A 2006-2013
Polaris MSX150 Watercraft
Polaris MSX110 Watercraft
(Contact use for right engine hardware)
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules