NEW WEBER MPE-750 Turbo engine HYDROSPACE/AVON/WILLIAMS fo sale in USA/Florida

For sale 7 brand new Weber Motor MPE-750 in OEM box whit all hardware. Price: 3900 (price is for cash or bank transfer) motors are located on Florida Pompano Beach.

Pickup can be personal or shipping. For more quantities, we can make a special price.



we have a lot of new Weber spear parts



for more info send p.m. or email on nalesi@gmail.com





17572050_1413930232007587_2141971672_o.jpg17572153_1413930322007578_1504295885_o.jpg17622272_1413929935340950_845765241_o.jpg17622686_1413930175340926_652292628_o.jpg18302514_10156099314767738_1161433298_n.jpg





This motor is used in:

-Zodiac Year 2007-09 Pro Jet 350 and 2008-09 Pro Jet 420

-Williams/Novurania - 285, 325,385 & 445 (Bosch ETB) 2005-07

Year 2008-09 285NA 325TC, 385TC & 445TC 2008-Present 285TC 2007-2008

-Avon Year 2007-09 Seasport Jet 320, 330 & 430, Jockey 320

-Hydrospace 2005-2012 HSR-S4

-Redline UTV Year 2006-Present

-Arimar Year 2008-09 Arimar 2.8, 3.2, 4.4

-Nautica XP Jet

-Polaris 4-Stroke

Polaris FST Snowmobile 2007-2013

Polaris FS Snowmobile N/A 2006-2013

Polaris MSX150 Watercraft

Polaris MSX110 Watercraft



(Contact use for right engine hardware)





