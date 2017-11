Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tigershark Daytona 1000 Carburetors $50 shipped #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Lansing, MI Age 36 Posts 463 Tigershark Daytona 1000 Carburetors $50 shipped Selling the carburetors from my resto project Tigershark Daytona 1000. I didn't feel like restoring these because they needed a lot of work. There is some rust on the inside of them and the jets are missing from two. See my restoration videos below to see what the insides of the carbs look like. If you are handy then these would be a great buy for you. $50 bucks shipped.



Best to email me at dan87951 at gmail dot com Attached Images IMG_0845.JPG (744.9 KB, 2 views)

IMG_0845.JPG (744.9 KB, 2 views) IMG_0848.JPG (853.9 KB, 1 views) Last edited by Dan87951; Today at 07:01 PM .

98' Sea Doo SPX Mint

96' Sea Doo HX Mint

95' Sea Doo XP800 Mint

95' Sea Doo XP800 - Rescue project (almost done)

99' Sea Doo XPL - rescue (project on hold)

97' Tigershark Daytona 1000 - Another rescue project (see videos below)

My Jet Ski videos below.

