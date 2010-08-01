2005 Kawasaki Gen 2 X2 1100 California

2005 Kawasaki Gen 2X2 $7500
Pink and registration in hand.
Build Price$13,500.00 ($6000 parts & engine, $3000 hull conversion, $4500 KawasakiSXR)
Ski started as a 2005 SXR, the top deck was removed andreplaced with a Gen 2 X2 top deck by Revealing Customs (GTX2 Mold) and then shippedback to me. This was a meticulous build,everything is done right. Most parts arenew as I built it to keep it and race the ski. Build was done 2 years ago, but it only has 5 hrs on the whole ski and .6 on the engine (rebuilt this summer). I changed direction shortly after thebuild was completed. I was going to race this in Sport Class, but ended up buying a HX to race instead. Located in the Sacramento Area.
Engine:
Kawasaki 1100cc. New OEM Kawasaki crank & Wossner pistons(1st bore)
ADA Girdled Head w 30cc & 24cc dome sets
ADA Billet Couplers
Hot Products Flame Arrestors
Modified Stock Pipe. Center-bleed exit welded on and dried outpipe.
Modified Stock Waterbox. Cut open drilled holes & welded backtogether.
Electrics:
Jetski Solutions new Ebox Jetski s Kawasaki SXR VIN and current registration
Solutions custom length plug wire set
Jetski Solutions custom length battery & starter cables
New AGM Sealed Battery
Hull:
RCX2 Gen 2 X2 HullOEM 2005 Kawasaki SXR bottom deck with VIN and currentregistration
RCX2 top deck (same mold as GTX2. Revealing Customs boughtGeorges mold)
Trim Tube
Rear Hook
Stainless Battery Box
Stainless Hood Hinge and Seat Pan
Jettrim Seat Cover & Mat set
New Kawasaki OEM hood latches
New hood seal
Pump:
Solas 12 Vein Magnum Pump with drop nozzle and adjustable nozzleringsSkat Trak C75 Prop big hub
Controls:
Bullet Billet Aluminum Steering Stem
Renthal Handlebars
ODI Lock On Grips
Blowsion Throttle Lever
New OEM Steering Cable
UMI Trim Lever and Skat Trak Trim Cable for drop nozzle system
Japanese OEM quality Handlebar Mounted Bilge Switch
Rule bilge
Handling:
Waterdawg Hull Extensions
Prowatercraft Front Sponsons
TBM Rear Sponsons
TMB Intake Grate
TBM Ride Plate