  Today, 05:40 PM
    edomund
    2005 Kawasaki Gen 2 X2 1100 California

    2005 Kawasaki Gen 2X2 $7500
    Pink and registration in hand.
    Build Price$13,500.00 ($6000 parts & engine, $3000 hull conversion, $4500 KawasakiSXR)

    Ski started as a 2005 SXR, the top deck was removed andreplaced with a Gen 2 X2 top deck by Revealing Customs (GTX2 Mold) and then shippedback to me. This was a meticulous build,everything is done right. Most parts arenew as I built it to keep it and race the ski. Build was done 2 years ago, but it only has 5 hrs on the whole ski and .6 on the engine (rebuilt this summer). I changed direction shortly after thebuild was completed. I was going to race this in Sport Class, but ended up buying a HX to race instead. Located in the Sacramento Area.

    Engine:
    Kawasaki 1100cc. New OEM Kawasaki crank & Wossner pistons(1st bore)
    ADA Girdled Head w 30cc & 24cc dome sets
    ADA Billet Couplers
    Hot Products Flame Arrestors
    Modified Stock Pipe. Center-bleed exit welded on and dried outpipe.
    Modified Stock Waterbox. Cut open drilled holes & welded backtogether.
    Electrics:
    Jetski Solutions new Ebox Jetski s Kawasaki SXR VIN and current registration
    Solutions custom length plug wire set
    Jetski Solutions custom length battery & starter cables
    New AGM Sealed Battery

    Hull:
    RCX2 Gen 2 X2 HullOEM 2005 Kawasaki SXR bottom deck with VIN and currentregistration
    RCX2 top deck (same mold as GTX2. Revealing Customs boughtGeorges mold)
    Trim Tube
    Rear Hook
    Stainless Battery Box
    Stainless Hood Hinge and Seat Pan
    Jettrim Seat Cover & Mat set
    New Kawasaki OEM hood latches
    New hood seal

    Pump:
    Solas 12 Vein Magnum Pump with drop nozzle and adjustable nozzleringsSkat Trak C75 Prop big hub

    Controls:
    Bullet Billet Aluminum Steering Stem
    Renthal Handlebars
    ODI Lock On Grips
    Blowsion Throttle Lever
    New OEM Steering Cable
    UMI Trim Lever and Skat Trak Trim Cable for drop nozzle system
    Japanese OEM quality Handlebar Mounted Bilge Switch
    Rule bilge
    Handling:
    Waterdawg Hull Extensions
    Prowatercraft Front Sponsons
    TBM Rear Sponsons
    TMB Intake Grate
    TBM Ride Plate
    Sport Spec HX
    Gen 2 X2
    800 X2
    RN Superjet
