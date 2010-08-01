Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 Kawasaki Gen 2 X2 1100 California #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2011 Location CA Age 37 Posts 63 2005 Kawasaki Gen 2 X2 1100 California 20 05 Kawasaki Gen 2X2 $7500

Pink and registration in hand.

Build Price$13,500.00 ($6000 parts & engine, $3000 hull conversion, $4500 KawasakiSXR)



Ski started as a 2005 SXR, the top deck was removed andreplaced with a Gen 2 X2 top deck by Revealing Customs (GTX2 Mold) and then shippedback to me. This was a meticulous build,everything is done right. Most parts arenew as I built it to keep it and race the ski. Build was done 2 years ago, but it only has 5 hrs on the whole ski and .6 on the engine (rebuilt this summer). I changed direction shortly after thebuild was completed. I was going to race this in Sport Class, but ended up buying a HX to race instead. Located in the Sacramento Area.



Engine:

Kawasaki 1100cc. New OEM Kawasaki crank & Wossner pistons(1st bore)

ADA Girdled Head w 30cc & 24cc dome sets

ADA Billet Couplers

Hot Products Flame Arrestors

Modified Stock Pipe. Center-bleed exit welded on and dried outpipe.

Modified Stock Waterbox. Cut open drilled holes & welded backtogether.

Electrics:

Jetski Solutions new Ebox Jetski s Kawasaki SXR VIN and current registration

Solutions custom length plug wire set

Jetski Solutions custom length battery & starter cables

New AGM Sealed Battery



Hull:

RCX2 Gen 2 X2 Hull OEM 2005 Kawasaki SXR bottom deck with VIN and currentregistration

RCX2 top deck (same mold as GTX2. Revealing Customs boughtGeorges mold)

Trim Tube

Rear Hook

Stainless Battery Box

Stainless Hood Hinge and Seat Pan

Jettrim Seat Cover & Mat set

New Kawasaki OEM hood latches

New hood seal



Pump:

Solas 12 Vein Magnum Pump with drop nozzle and adjustable nozzlerings Skat Trak C75 Prop big hub



Controls:

Bullet Billet Aluminum Steering Stem

Renthal Handlebars

ODI Lock On Grips

Blowsion Throttle Lever

New OEM Steering Cable

UMI Trim Lever and Skat Trak Trim Cable for drop nozzle system

Japanese OEM quality Handlebar Mounted Bilge Switch

Rule bilge

Handling:

Waterdawg Hull Extensions

Prowatercraft Front Sponsons

TBM Rear Sponsons

TMB Intake Grate

TBM Ride Plate

Attached Images 1.JPG (898.6 KB, 1 views)

1.JPG (898.6 KB, 1 views) 2.JPG (884.0 KB, 1 views)

2.JPG (884.0 KB, 1 views) 3.JPG (847.3 KB, 1 views)

3.JPG (847.3 KB, 1 views) 4.JPG (881.0 KB, 0 views)

4.JPG (881.0 KB, 0 views) 5.JPG (820.9 KB, 0 views)

5.JPG (820.9 KB, 0 views) 6.JPG (788.1 KB, 0 views)

6.JPG (788.1 KB, 0 views) 7.JPG (551.3 KB, 0 views)

7.JPG (551.3 KB, 0 views) 8.JPG (678.3 KB, 1 views)

8.JPG (678.3 KB, 1 views) 9.JPG (696.0 KB, 1 views)

9.JPG (696.0 KB, 1 views) 10.JPG (693.4 KB, 1 views)

10.JPG (693.4 KB, 1 views) 11.JPG (630.6 KB, 1 views)

11.JPG (630.6 KB, 1 views) 12.JPG (598.8 KB, 1 views)

12.JPG (598.8 KB, 1 views) 13.JPG (513.9 KB, 0 views) Sport Spec HX

Gen 2 X2

800 X2

