I have a 93 550SX. It runs great but the previous owner managed to get the spark plug wires cooked on the exhaust at some point. Their taped up & seem to be working for now.



So I managed to find a local guy blowing out some SX parts recently, including an Ebox. The plug wires are in a lot better condition than mine are. But the inside of the Ebox is pretty nasty... some corrosion & general filth. The cylinder at the end of the plug wires (I believe this is the CDI, correct?) seems to be fairly clean though. I could certainly just install it in my own Ebox & see how the jetski runs. But I'm wondering if there is an easy way to test this part.



Also, where can I get a new Ebox gasket?



TIA

Bill



My JS550 build . - SOLD #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2010 Location Kent, WA Age 51 Posts 101 Re: How to test 550SX ignition wires & CDI The cylinder at the end of the plug wires is the coil - not the CDI. The coil is pretty easy to test with a multimeter. You do have a service manual don't you? - cause that would explain it.



The CDI is the electronic module with multiple wires going in to it (not the plug wires) and it's harder to test - probably easier to just install it and see if it runs.



For the gasket you probably need OEM, maybe other readers would know if there's another source. Regards

charger_john

in Kent, WA.

1996 JS750SXI (sold in 2017!), 2004 STX-12F, 2015 Superjet #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 204 Re: How to test 550SX ignition wires & CDI Thanks for jumping in this, John. I don't have a manual.



Looks like it should be around 5k-7.5k ohms between the plug leads, correct?

Bill



