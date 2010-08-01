pxctoday

  Today, 02:23 PM #1
    AirJunky
    How to test 550SX ignition wires & CDI

    I have a 93 550SX. It runs great but the previous owner managed to get the spark plug wires cooked on the exhaust at some point. Their taped up & seem to be working for now.

    So I managed to find a local guy blowing out some SX parts recently, including an Ebox. The plug wires are in a lot better condition than mine are. But the inside of the Ebox is pretty nasty... some corrosion & general filth. The cylinder at the end of the plug wires (I believe this is the CDI, correct?) seems to be fairly clean though. I could certainly just install it in my own Ebox & see how the jetski runs. But I'm wondering if there is an easy way to test this part.

    Also, where can I get a new Ebox gasket?

  Today, 02:31 PM #2
    charger_john
    Re: How to test 550SX ignition wires & CDI

    The cylinder at the end of the plug wires is the coil - not the CDI. The coil is pretty easy to test with a multimeter. You do have a service manual don't you? - cause that would explain it.

    The CDI is the electronic module with multiple wires going in to it (not the plug wires) and it's harder to test - probably easier to just install it and see if it runs.

    For the gasket you probably need OEM, maybe other readers would know if there's another source.
  Today, 02:42 PM #3
    AirJunky
    Re: How to test 550SX ignition wires & CDI

    Thanks for jumping in this, John. I don't have a manual.

    Looks like it should be around 5k-7.5k ohms between the plug leads, correct?
