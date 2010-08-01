How to test 550SX ignition wires & CDI

I have a 93 550SX. It runs great but the previous owner managed to get the spark plug wires cooked on the exhaust at some point. Their taped up & seem to be working for now.
So I managed to find a local guy blowing out some SX parts recently, including an Ebox. The plug wires are in a lot better condition than mine are. But the inside of the Ebox is pretty nasty... some corrosion & general filth. The cylinder at the end of the plug wires (I believe this is the CDI, correct?) seems to be fairly clean though. I could certainly just install it in my own Ebox & see how the jetski runs. But I'm wondering if there is an easy way to test this part.
Also, where can I get a new Ebox gasket?
TIA