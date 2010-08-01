Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Riding technique on JS hulls #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2013 Location St. Pete, FL Age 46 Posts 451 Riding technique on JS hulls I'd love to be able to corner like this... could you guys give me some tips?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7syjrzc38k



I see appropriate foot forward for each turn, I do that now so thats good. I usually press the inside rear of the rail into the water to carve the turn. He is doing this and also using the body as both a break and a support from what I can tell.



But what are you doing with the throttle through the corner?

