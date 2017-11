Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: top speed of older sea doo #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location NM Posts 2 top speed of older sea doo Just curious.

We have 2 97 seadoos. A 720 GTI 3 seater and a 780 GSX 2 seater.

The GSX can hit between 55 and 60 mph (says the guage anyways...)

But the best we can get out of the GTI is 45 to 48......

Is that normal? Or does the extra 60cc's make that much of a difference?

