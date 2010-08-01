|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe
OK Kawi fans. I need some help in convincing Factory to run another batch of Limited pipes for this ski. Every shop I call around the globe says they wish they had some to sell. I know there are a lot of riders who still need this pipe and would like to have new ones instead of somebodys half-assed pipes/parts.
Please go to Factorys website and let them know you would like them to run another batch. I am on a waiting list with many other riders, but hoping we can convince them with more requests.
I have been told by many people this is the best pipe to have for my ski, and I would like to get one before Im too old to ride.
Ride on Dudes!!!
Appreciate the help.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe
When did they stop manufacturing the chambers?
Originally Posted by Corndog69
OK Kawi fans. I need some help in convincing Factory to run another batch of Limited pipes for this ski. Every shop I call around the globe says they wish they had some to sell. I know there are a lot of riders who still need this pipe and would like to have new ones instead of somebodys half-assed pipes/parts.
Please go to Factorys website and let them know you would like them to run another batch. I am on a waiting list with many other riders, but hoping we can convince them with more requests.
I have been told by many people this is the best pipe to have for my ski, and I would like to get one before Im too old to ride
.
Ride on Dudes!!!
Appreciate the help.
Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe
Probably stopped making and selling them about the same time people stopped buying them, just a guess tho. This also most likely happened around the same time Kawasaki stopped production of all braaaaap! engines. It only took Yamaha another what 4 years after Kaw quit to be able to claim ' best selling stand up of all time '. Personally i believe it would have more to do with supply and demand. Its actually fairly difficult to find a 750sx/sxi/pro for sale that doesnt come with a FPP limited pipe already on it. If they sold enough over the years to outfit 3/4 of all 750's made, and most people dont want to spend 1k on something they can buy for 400 bucks, it would seem logical that theres not enough potential income in it for FPP to continue selling them.
-
Resident Guru
Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe
Great pipe for the pro. Needs ECWI for its full potential. FP had a few brand new systems on the shelf about 2 years ago.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe
can confirm, i got one of them.
Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke
Great pipe for the pro. Needs ECWI for its full potential. FP had a few brand new systems on the shelf about 2 years ago.
2044567065864666597-account_id=1.jpg
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe
Mine already has one as well. But the Jet mate is in need!
Web site shows it as if its still in production though.
Last edited by J_shamper; Today at 10:34 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- kingal69
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules