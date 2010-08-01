pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Today, 08:51 PM #1
    Corndog69
    Corndog69 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Corndog69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Caledonia
    Age
    46
    Posts
    14
    Blog Entries
    1

    750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe

    OK Kawi fans. I need some help in convincing Factory to run another batch of Limited pipes for this ski. Every shop I call around the globe says they wish they had some to sell. I know there are a lot of riders who still need this pipe and would like to have new ones instead of somebodys half-assed pipes/parts.

    Please go to Factorys website and let them know you would like them to run another batch. I am on a waiting list with many other riders, but hoping we can convince them with more requests.

    I have been told by many people this is the best pipe to have for my ski, and I would like to get one before Im too old to ride.

    Ride on Dudes!!!

    Appreciate the help.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:09 PM #2
    josh977
    josh977 is offline
    PWCToday Guru josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    38
    Posts
    396

    Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe

    Quote Originally Posted by Corndog69 View Post
    OK Kawi fans. I need some help in convincing Factory to run another batch of Limited pipes for this ski. Every shop I call around the globe says they wish they had some to sell. I know there are a lot of riders who still need this pipe and would like to have new ones instead of somebodys half-assed pipes/parts.

    Please go to Factorys website and let them know you would like them to run another batch. I am on a waiting list with many other riders, but hoping we can convince them with more requests.

    I have been told by many people this is the best pipe to have for my ski, and I would like to get one before Im too old to ride.

    Ride on Dudes!!!

    Appreciate the help.
    When did they stop manufacturing the chambers?

    Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:23 PM #3
    vocalDyslexic
    vocalDyslexic is offline
    PWCToday Regular vocalDyslexic's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Age
    37
    Posts
    111

    Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe

    Probably stopped making and selling them about the same time people stopped buying them, just a guess tho. This also most likely happened around the same time Kawasaki stopped production of all braaaaap! engines. It only took Yamaha another what 4 years after Kaw quit to be able to claim ' best selling stand up of all time '. Personally i believe it would have more to do with supply and demand. Its actually fairly difficult to find a 750sx/sxi/pro for sale that doesnt come with a FPP limited pipe already on it. If they sold enough over the years to outfit 3/4 of all 750's made, and most people dont want to spend 1k on something they can buy for 400 bucks, it would seem logical that theres not enough potential income in it for FPP to continue selling them.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:44 PM #4
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Resident Guru 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    968

    Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe

    Great pipe for the pro. Needs ECWI for its full potential. FP had a few brand new systems on the shelf about 2 years ago.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:53 PM #5
    scottw090
    scottw090 is offline
    PWCToday Guru scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    361

    Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe

    Quote Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke View Post
    Great pipe for the pro. Needs ECWI for its full potential. FP had a few brand new systems on the shelf about 2 years ago.
    can confirm, i got one of them.
    2044567065864666597-account_id=1.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:22 PM #6
    J_shamper
    J_shamper is offline
    PWCToday Regular J_shamper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    IL
    Age
    32
    Posts
    146

    Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe

    Mine already has one as well. But the Jet mate is in need!


    Web site shows it as if its still in production though.
    Last edited by J_shamper; Today at 10:34 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. kingal69

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 