Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Caledonia Age 46 Posts 14 Blog Entries 1 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe OK Kawi fans. I need some help in convincing Factory to run another batch of Limited pipes for this ski. Every shop I call around the globe says they wish they had some to sell. I know there are a lot of riders who still need this pipe and would like to have new ones instead of somebodys half-assed pipes/parts.



Please go to Factorys website and let them know you would like them to run another batch. I am on a waiting list with many other riders, but hoping we can convince them with more requests.



I have been told by many people this is the best pipe to have for my ski, and I would like to get one before Im too old to ride .



Ride on Dudes!!!



Appreciate the help. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 396 Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe Originally Posted by Corndog69 Originally Posted by



Please go to Factorys website and let them know you would like them to run another batch. I am on a waiting list with many other riders, but hoping we can convince them with more requests.



I have been told by many people this is the best pipe to have for my ski, and I would like to get one before Im too old to ride .



Ride on Dudes!!!



Appreciate the help. OK Kawi fans. I need some help in convincing Factory to run another batch of Limited pipes for this ski. Every shop I call around the globe says they wish they had some to sell. I know there are a lot of riders who still need this pipe and would like to have new ones instead of somebodys half-assed pipes/parts.Please go to Factorys website and let them know you would like them to run another batch. I am on a waiting list with many other riders, but hoping we can convince them with more requests.I have been told by many people this is the best pipe to have for my ski, and I would like to get one before Im too old to rideRide on Dudes!!!Appreciate the help.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 37 Posts 111 Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe Probably stopped making and selling them about the same time people stopped buying them, just a guess tho. This also most likely happened around the same time Kawasaki stopped production of all braaaaap! engines. It only took Yamaha another what 4 years after Kaw quit to be able to claim ' best selling stand up of all time '. Personally i believe it would have more to do with supply and demand. Its actually fairly difficult to find a 750sx/sxi/pro for sale that doesnt come with a FPP limited pipe already on it. If they sold enough over the years to outfit 3/4 of all 750's made, and most people dont want to spend 1k on something they can buy for 400 bucks, it would seem logical that theres not enough potential income in it for FPP to continue selling them. #4 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 968 Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe Great pipe for the pro. Needs ECWI for its full potential. FP had a few brand new systems on the shelf about 2 years ago. #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 361 Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe Originally Posted by 2strokesmoke Originally Posted by Great pipe for the pro. Needs ECWI for its full potential. FP had a few brand new systems on the shelf about 2 years ago.

2044567065864666597-account_id=1.jpg



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



#6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location IL Age 32 Posts 146 Re: 750sxi Pro limited Factory Pipe Mine already has one as well. But the Jet mate is in need!





Web site shows it as if its still in production though. Last edited by J_shamper; Today at 10:34 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) kingal69 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules