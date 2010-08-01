|
91 Waverunner 650 wont run
Compression good, was not getting any spark so I replaced CDI and Coil started up and shut it off very quick. backed it into the water and started it it ran for 10 seconds and died, put inline spark tester in and it's getting good spark. looked in carb while cranking and gas is dripping in so I pulled the plugs and replaced them and tried again still wont start so I unplugged the stop switch and still no good any ideas ????
Re: 91 Waverunner 650 wont run
Think you'll need a new Mikuni needle and seat but doubtless the carb should be completely rebuilt. This is not as daunting as it sounds. Suggest you PM member RDRTTOY. He'll fix you right up mate.
Re: 91 Waverunner 650 wont run
I had a kit and rebuilt the carb but It didn't come with a needle and seat. I did notice that even after you stop cranking gas continues to flow into the carb I suppose until the pressure drops. Could it be flooding ??
