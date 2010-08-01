pxctoday

  Today, 08:21 PM #1
    jeffinfl
    jeffinfl is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    FL
    Posts
    2

    91 Waverunner 650 wont run

    Compression good, was not getting any spark so I replaced CDI and Coil started up and shut it off very quick. backed it into the water and started it it ran for 10 seconds and died, put inline spark tester in and it's getting good spark. looked in carb while cranking and gas is dripping in so I pulled the plugs and replaced them and tried again still wont start so I unplugged the stop switch and still no good any ideas ????
  Today, 08:55 PM #2
    alaski
    alaski is online now
    PWCToday Guru alaski's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    Alaska
    Age
    66
    Posts
    315

    Re: 91 Waverunner 650 wont run

    Think you'll need a new Mikuni needle and seat but doubtless the carb should be completely rebuilt. This is not as daunting as it sounds. Suggest you PM member RDRTTOY. He'll fix you right up mate.
  Today, 09:01 PM #3
    jeffinfl
    jeffinfl is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    FL
    Posts
    2

    Re: 91 Waverunner 650 wont run

    I had a kit and rebuilt the carb but It didn't come with a needle and seat. I did notice that even after you stop cranking gas continues to flow into the carb I suppose until the pressure drops. Could it be flooding ??
