Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 91 Waverunner 650 wont run #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location FL Posts 2 91 Waverunner 650 wont run Compression good, was not getting any spark so I replaced CDI and Coil started up and shut it off very quick. backed it into the water and started it it ran for 10 seconds and died, put inline spark tester in and it's getting good spark. looked in carb while cranking and gas is dripping in so I pulled the plugs and replaced them and tried again still wont start so I unplugged the stop switch and still no good any ideas ???? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location Alaska Age 66 Posts 315 Re: 91 Waverunner 650 wont run Think you'll need a new Mikuni needle and seat but doubtless the carb should be completely rebuilt. This is not as daunting as it sounds. Suggest you PM member RDRTTOY. He'll fix you right up mate. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location FL Posts 2 Re: 91 Waverunner 650 wont run I had a kit and rebuilt the carb but It didn't come with a needle and seat. I did notice that even after you stop cranking gas continues to flow into the carb I suppose until the pressure drops. Could it be flooding ?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) jeffinfl Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules