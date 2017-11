Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Carb linkage questions #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,556 Carb linkage questions Mikuni bn38 has a cable pull, can that be swapped for the half moon style linkage? Anyone successfully done it? Same linkage as a sbn38?

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,391 Re: Carb linkage questions Yes, I have done it a couple of times. Easy swap. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,556 Re: Carb linkage questions Thanks!

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules