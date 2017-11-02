pxctoday

  Today, 04:36 PM
    SUPERJET-113
    Arrow Complete working YAM 650/701 6M6/61X electrical system, greal deal!

    Complete working 650/701 6M6/61X electrical system, fresh water only. This has a 6M6 CDI, but the only difference between that and 61X CDI is 61X has a little bit higher rev limit. Flywheel is 61X, but is the exact same as 6M6 flywheel. You can have the rev limiter internally removed for cheap through some members here and Pro-tec does it too. All this at a very good price of $165 shipped!

    I have flywheel covers with oil block off plates and also 3 good working bendix if you need it. Also have lots of other OEM parts on my garage sale here in this forum. Tons of OEM bolts and things! Just ask!

    Private message me please if your interested!
    Thanks!
