Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Weird 2008 VX110 Start Issue #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Crestwood, Ky Age 50 Posts 112 Weird 2008 VX110 Start Issue So I bring my VX home to Kentucky to work on the leaking hull/plate issue in July, was running fine when taken out of water. Put it in barn and start it about every week on trailer. It has not been back in water since July. Let it run for 15-20 seconds and shut it off. Well I go to start it last week and it starts and dies in about 1 sec. Does this repeatedly. I let it sit another week and does same thing. I bring it home today, charge battery and change spark plugs as they were due. Did notice all the plugs were wet when I blew them out with air.



It still does the same thing. If I play with the throttle on startup (I know you are not supposed too) I can get it to start and barely run but definitely missing. When I let off the throttle it dies.



Ideas?



