Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ProWatercraft Racing Front Sponsons for the X2!!! #1 U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil Top Dog Join Date Mar 2005 Location LHC Posts 1,249 ProWatercraft Racing Front Sponsons for the X2!!! Due to the amount of support and interest from the X2 riders, we have finally decided to begin making Front Sponsons for the X2!



The front sponsons will be made out of our HFC (Hybrid Flex Composite) material, designed and tested to bring you the best looking, and best handling sponsons on the market, and at an affordable price.



Retail Price is estimated to be anywhere from $250 to $299. For you guys, we are offering a limited time Pre-Order deal.



If you are interested and want to pre-order your set, we will offer them to you for $199 for a LIMITED TIME.

As soon as production begins, we will drop the discount price and the sponsons will go to full retail price.



Email Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com or call 928-255-0230 to pre-order your set!x2fronts.jpgx2sponson.jpg Last edited by CHagest; Today at 01:53 PM .

