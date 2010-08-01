Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SOCAL- PARTING OUT SKI- 2001 Yamaha XL 800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2007 Location El Monte,CA Age 32 Posts 13 SOCAL- PARTING OUT SKI- 2001 Yamaha XL 800 Like the title states. I can either sell the ski as a whole of part if out if you need anything. All other parts are fully functional. This ski was all original except for the blacktip seat cover and hydroturf. Top end had the wave eater clips in them. Carbs were recently rebuilt. Bottom end is toast but everything else is in good working order. Let me know what you need and what your willing to offer for the part.



-Chris B.



Willing to ship on your dime for the parts.

local pick up is also available. Located in San Bernardino



-Pics soon to be uploaded. Last edited by crbanda; Today at 01:04 PM . My weekend warriors:



2006 CBR 1000rr-Track/street

1994 Yamaha Banshe-ported/polished..duner bike

2004 DRZ 400e---for sale

1999 Honda TRX 300(sisters bike)

1995 Sea Doo HX Monster edition

1994 Yamaha Blaster--Painting in the process

