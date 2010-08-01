pxctoday

  Today, 01:03 PM
    crbanda
    crbanda is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    El Monte,CA
    Age
    32
    Posts
    13

    SOCAL- PARTING OUT SKI- 2001 Yamaha XL 800

    Like the title states. I can either sell the ski as a whole of part if out if you need anything. All other parts are fully functional. This ski was all original except for the blacktip seat cover and hydroturf. Top end had the wave eater clips in them. Carbs were recently rebuilt. Bottom end is toast but everything else is in good working order. Let me know what you need and what your willing to offer for the part.

    -Chris B.

    Willing to ship on your dime for the parts.
    local pick up is also available. Located in San Bernardino

    -Pics soon to be uploaded.
    Last edited by crbanda; Today at 01:04 PM.
    My weekend warriors:

    2006 CBR 1000rr-Track/street
    1994 Yamaha Banshe-ported/polished..duner bike
    2004 DRZ 400e---for sale
    1999 Honda TRX 300(sisters bike)
    1995 Sea Doo HX Monster edition
    1994 Yamaha Blaster--Painting in the process
    2002 XLT 800--just got it..
