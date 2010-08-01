|
Dropped my dang hood during winterization... Need fiberglass repair help
Feeling pretty disappointed with myself to let this happen but hopefully I can get it fixed. I have never done any fiberglass repairs in my life but I am fairly handy. What would you guys recommend to fix this? I have some Marine Tex on the way for another project and I believe it will dry white. I was even thinking of putting on another small piece of the rubber edge guard or a decal to cover it up. Will all I need to do is sand this down with a fine sandpaper and then apply the marine tex epoxy? Any help greatly appreciated.
hood2.jpghood3.jpg
PWCToday Guru
Re: Dropped my dang hood during winterization... Need fiberglass repair help
That is what i would do. I had similar damage to my hood.
Originally Posted by brenth561
sand this down with a fine sandpaper and then apply the marine tex epoxy
