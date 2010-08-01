pxctoday

  Today, 11:06 AM #1
    brenth561
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Springfield
    Posts
    1

    Dropped my dang hood during winterization... Need fiberglass repair help

    Feeling pretty disappointed with myself to let this happen but hopefully I can get it fixed. I have never done any fiberglass repairs in my life but I am fairly handy. What would you guys recommend to fix this? I have some Marine Tex on the way for another project and I believe it will dry white. I was even thinking of putting on another small piece of the rubber edge guard or a decal to cover it up. Will all I need to do is sand this down with a fine sandpaper and then apply the marine tex epoxy? Any help greatly appreciated.


    hood2.jpghood3.jpg
  Today, 11:37 AM #2
    scottw090
    PWCToday Guru scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    358

    Re: Dropped my dang hood during winterization... Need fiberglass repair help

    Quote Originally Posted by brenth561 View Post
    sand this down with a fine sandpaper and then apply the marine tex epoxy
    That is what i would do. I had similar damage to my hood.
