Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: difference between x2 and sxr pump tunnel #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location The netherlands Age 30 Posts 474 difference between x2 and sxr pump tunnel What is the difference between a x2 and a sxr tunnel.. besides you can easily change impeller..??



is it the flow or length? work hard and play hard

or let someone else work hard and still play hard.



but enjoy life every freak'n day Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) still standin Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules