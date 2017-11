Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Kawasaki 750 SX/SXI BENDIX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2013 Location Sacramento, CA Age 24 Posts 72 WTB Kawasaki 750 SX/SXI BENDIX I blew up yet another bendix. looking for O.E. or similar in excellent condition. No chinese aftermarket replacements! I can get those on eBay. Check out the carnage from this one below!

please text me at (916)9683814 if you have one and can ship to CA. thanks.



Snapchat-864771511.jpgSnapchat-372073231.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules