Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 760 Cylinder Height #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Brentwood Ca Age 44 Posts 115 760 Cylinder Height I was wondering if anyone knew the stock height of a 64x 760 cylinder from bottom mating surface (crankcase) to top mating surface (head), I had a cylinder bored over and they decked it and I am wondering how much the took off. My height now is 4.685



90 440

94 Blaster

96 Blaster

96 Blaster II



#2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Brentwood Ca Age 44 Posts 115 Re: 760 Cylinder Height Actually 62T /760

94 Blaster

96 Blaster

96 Blaster II



