  Today, 09:02 PM #1
    SnackBar
    760 Cylinder Height

    I was wondering if anyone knew the stock height of a 64x 760 cylinder from bottom mating surface (crankcase) to top mating surface (head), I had a cylinder bored over and they decked it and I am wondering how much the took off. My height now is 4.685

thanks

    thanks
  Today, 10:36 PM #2
    Re: 760 Cylinder Height

    Actually 62T /760
