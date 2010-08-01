|
|
-
760 Cylinder Height
I was wondering if anyone knew the stock height of a 64x 760 cylinder from bottom mating surface (crankcase) to top mating surface (head), I had a cylinder bored over and they decked it and I am wondering how much the took off. My height now is 4.685
thanks
90 440
94 Blaster
96 Blaster
96 Blaster II
-
