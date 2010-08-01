Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Have a 750sx/sxi in the Lake Havasu Area? #1 U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil Top Dog Join Date Mar 2005 Location LHC Posts 1,246 Have a 750sx/sxi in the Lake Havasu Area? Hey guys,



ProWatercraft has just finished the new HFC Race Plate for the kawasaki 750 SX/ SXI and we need someone to test it.



If you have a sx/sxi, and you're close to the Lake Havasu, Arizona area, please bring it by and let us bolt the plate on and we can go test with it.



You WILL RECEIVE 50% OFF for the plate.

sale@prowatercraftracing.com

928-255-0230

Sales team at Pro Watercraft Racing928-255-0230 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules