pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:57 PM #1
    simonb
    simonb is offline
    PWCToday Newbie simonb's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    UK
    Age
    42
    Posts
    36

    WTB Westcoast nozzle and trim tab system for Seadoo X4

    WTB Westcoast nozzle and trim tab system for Seadoo X4, PM me what you have and price including shipping to North Carolina.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:12 PM #2
    critracer
    critracer is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Kalamazoo, Michigan
    Posts
    119

    Re: WTB Westcoast nozzle and trim tab system for Seadoo X4

    Check with Nick@westside as I know he has one or had one but don't know if he will come off from it.Picture1203151601_2.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 