SBT wear rings 40% retail list
I acquired a lot of sbt wear rings that fit most seadoos. they are brand new, most still in original packaging. Will accept offer on entire lot or multiples. Thanks you can look up your boat and reference these numbers
78-112a-02 - 4 @ $26 ea gtx speedster sportster utopia gti islandia rxp wake and challenger
78-112b-02 - 4 @ $26 ea gtx rxp rxt speedster and sportster 04-07
78-101-02 - 2 @ $24 ea sp gt xp gts gtx spi spx hx gsx gti
Pro Marine blk #271101-2 - 2 @ $20 ea 580 650 720 800 140mm pump
Blk no pkging 155mm x 70 mm
Blue no pkging 155 mm x 80mm
White No pkging 155 mm x 80 mm
Yamaha 78-406-02 SBT - 2 @ $24 ea
17 total pieces
Prices do NOT include shipping, Paypal Accepted dvmain@hotmail.comDSCF9063.JPGDSCF9067.JPGDSCF9066.JPGDSCF9065.JPGDSCF9064.JPGDSCF9070.JPGDSCF9069.JPG
