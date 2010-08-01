Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SBT wear rings 40% retail list #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location southeastern CT Posts 159 SBT wear rings 40% retail list I acquired a lot of sbt wear rings that fit most seadoos. they are brand new, most still in original packaging. Will accept offer on entire lot or multiples. Thanks you can look up your boat and reference these numbers

78-112a-02 - 4 @ $26 ea gtx speedster sportster utopia gti islandia rxp wake and challenger

78-112b-02 - 4 @ $26 ea gtx rxp rxt speedster and sportster 04-07

78-101-02 - 2 @ $24 ea sp gt xp gts gtx spi spx hx gsx gti



Pro Marine blk #271101-2 - 2 @ $20 ea 580 650 720 800 140mm pump



Blk no pkging 155mm x 70 mm

Blue no pkging 155 mm x 80mm

White No pkging 155 mm x 80 mm



Yamaha 78-406-02 SBT - 2 @ $24 ea



17 total pieces



Prices do NOT include shipping, Paypal Accepted dvmain@hotmail.comDSCF9063.JPGDSCF9067.JPGDSCF9066.JPGDSCF9065.JPGDSCF9064.JPGDSCF9070.JPGDSCF9069.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 8 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules