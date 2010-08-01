Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New JS440 owner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Nova Scotia Posts 1 New JS440 owner I wanted to introduce myself and let you guys all know what brought me to this forum. I recently got a Kawasaki JS440 on a trade (shotgun for jetski) and plan on working on it over the winter as a project ski. Seeing how this forum has TONS of information from knowledgeable members I decided to join to help my dream (since age 13) to ride a vintage stand up come ture. I plan on rebuilding the carb and engine over the winter as well and replace the bearings in the drive shaft assembly. The ski seems mostly stock but has Mariner intake grate and full mariner exhaust and waterbox. The previous owner says that it starts and idles but when given gas it bogs out, leads me to believe it a carb issue or crank seal issue.



Few questions...

-Should I keep it 440 or build it to 550?

-If I go to 550 is there anything on the engine that should/needs be changed (besides 55 jug)?

-Regarding bulkhead brace, is there a design that is better than others?

-If it stays 440 what would you recommend for impeller? What about 550 impeller? (pretty sure impeller is stock aluminum, looks like its got some cavitation damage)



js440.jpg



I am a machinist/programmer by trade and have access to my works machine shop equipment so if I need to make anything I have the capability.



I will start a build thread once I get into it but i just thought i would get a little pre build info so i can get a solid plan.



