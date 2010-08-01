pxctoday

  Today, 08:40 PM
    I8A4RE
    I8A4RE is offline
    PWCToday Regular I8A4RE's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Gilbert
    Age
    44
    Posts
    133

    2008 RXP-X 255 DESS Post issue + compatibility questions

    2008 rxp-x 255
    my 4 WIRE dess post occasionally will not acknowledge the key when placed on it. i wack it a few times w a screwdriver handle and it starts to work. i figure one of the reeds inside is sticking.
    MY QUESTION IS..... will other dess posts w 4 wires work since the security microchip is in the key and not the post?
    my stock post part number is 278002351 but cost $95+ on ebay
    similar 4 wire posts (part # 278002055 287002774) are only $36 on ebay
    is there any difference internally between them?

    They all have the same color coded 4 wires. has anyone replaced their post w a different part # w no issues?

    Thanks.
    Speed never killed anyone. Its the sudden stop that gets ya!

    88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, Jetlyne ss imp, 440 pump.
    89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, ride plate, K&N filter, Removed oil pump, dry cell battery, new paint+pads
  Today, 09:28 PM
    Jeffw5555
    Jeffw5555 is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    Indianapolis
    Posts
    1,070

    Re: 2008 RXP-X 255 DESS Post issue + compatibility questions

    All the 4 wire DESS posts are functionally equivalent....
