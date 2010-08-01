Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2008 RXP-X 255 DESS Post issue + compatibility questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2006 Location Gilbert Age 44 Posts 133 2008 RXP-X 255 DESS Post issue + compatibility questions 2008 rxp-x 255

my 4 WIRE dess post occasionally will not acknowledge the key when placed on it. i wack it a few times w a screwdriver handle and it starts to work. i figure one of the reeds inside is sticking.

MY QUESTION IS..... will other dess posts w 4 wires work since the security microchip is in the key and not the post?

my stock post part number is 278002351 but cost $95+ on ebay

similar 4 wire posts (part # 278002055 287002774) are only $36 on ebay

is there any difference internally between them?



They all have the same color coded 4 wires. has anyone replaced their post w a different part # w no issues?



Thanks. Speed never killed anyone. Its the sudden stop that gets ya!



88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, Jetlyne ss imp, 440 pump.

All the 4 wire DESS posts are functionally equivalent....

