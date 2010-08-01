|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
2008 RXP-X 255 DESS Post issue + compatibility questions
2008 rxp-x 255
my 4 WIRE dess post occasionally will not acknowledge the key when placed on it. i wack it a few times w a screwdriver handle and it starts to work. i figure one of the reeds inside is sticking.
MY QUESTION IS..... will other dess posts w 4 wires work since the security microchip is in the key and not the post?
my stock post part number is 278002351 but cost $95+ on ebay
similar 4 wire posts (part # 278002055 287002774) are only $36 on ebay
is there any difference internally between them?
They all have the same color coded 4 wires. has anyone replaced their post w a different part # w no issues?
Thanks.
Speed never killed anyone. Its the sudden stop that gets ya!
88 440 new 550 reed engine, PJS case, 44mm Intake, LS Exh maifold, westcoast pipe, 46 mikuni w primer, wiseco 76.5mm pistions, K&N filter, bad bones reeds, Jetlyne ss imp, 440 pump.
89 650sx fully rebuilt engine, west coast exh, Keihin 42mm w primer, milled +o-ringed head, scat trak imp, ride plate, K&N filter, Removed oil pump, dry cell battery, new paint+pads
-
Re: 2008 RXP-X 255 DESS Post issue + compatibility questions
All the 4 wire DESS posts are functionally equivalent....
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules