Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: iso low pitch yamaha 155 ...... #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,298 Blog Entries 1 iso low pitch yamaha 155 ...... need a prop for a blaster pump conversion need a 7-14 or lower pitch does not need to be perfect needs to be for a 155 pump have some cash and lots to trade #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 966 Re: iso low pitch yamaha 155 ...... Skat trak is selling directly on ebay now. They have a brand new 7/12 155 swirl for $99. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 4,298 Blog Entries 1 Re: iso low pitch yamaha 155 ...... i think those are for 22m shaft, do you have a link Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) AAquaholic, SBrider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

