  Today, 08:25 PM #1
    SBrider
    iso low pitch yamaha 155 ......

    need a prop for a blaster pump conversion need a 7-14 or lower pitch does not need to be perfect needs to be for a 155 pump have some cash and lots to trade
  Today, 09:57 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: iso low pitch yamaha 155 ......

    Skat trak is selling directly on ebay now. They have a brand new 7/12 155 swirl for $99.
  Today, 10:05 PM #3
    SBrider
    Re: iso low pitch yamaha 155 ......

    i think those are for 22m shaft, do you have a link
