iso low pitch yamaha 155 ......
need a prop for a blaster pump conversion need a 7-14 or lower pitch does not need to be perfect needs to be for a 155 pump have some cash and lots to trade
Re: iso low pitch yamaha 155 ......
Skat trak is selling directly on ebay now. They have a brand new 7/12 155 swirl for $99.
Re: iso low pitch yamaha 155 ......
i think those are for 22m shaft, do you have a link
