|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Superjet E box with stock CDI and MSD wires/boots on oem coil
1 freshwater superjet ebox. Regulator, stock 62t cdi, solenoid, battery cables, and jet ocd upgraded coil with msd boots. Needs a screw kit. 100.00 shipped.
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Superjet E box with stock CDI and MSD wires/boots on oem coil
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules