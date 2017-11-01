pxctoday

  Today, 05:59 PM #1
    brian_216
    Superjet E box with stock CDI and MSD wires/boots on oem coil

    1 freshwater superjet ebox. Regulator, stock 62t cdi, solenoid, battery cables, and jet ocd upgraded coil with msd boots. Needs a screw kit. 100.00 shipped.

  Today, 08:38 PM #2
    brian_216
    Re: Superjet E box with stock CDI and MSD wires/boots on oem coil

    Photos attached

