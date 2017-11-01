|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Complete 650 square nose engine (sbt refurb)
I have a complete 650 engine for sale. 150 psi on both holes. Sbt refurbished, then ski was wrecked into dock piling desgroying the front.. Very low use, crank and pistons look great. Comes complete with bedplates, front cover, starter and bendix, exhaust manifold, intake, reeds, carb &flame arrrestor, drive coupler, and I can include waterbox and hose to it if needed.
600.00 obo. Will add photos soon
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk
Last edited by brian_216; Today at 05:43 PM.
Rage Composite Works
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Complete 650 square nose engine (sbt refurb)
Price is best offer. Nothing reasonable will be turned down. You can tell its an sbt refurb by the peeling blue paint and clean aluminum behind it. Perfect way to fix up that blown up ski. Even if its for a spare, the kids or wife. I know its just a 650, but somebody has got to need this more than my shelf does.
Originally Posted by brian_216
I have a complete 650 engine for sale. 150 psi on both holes. Sbt refurbished, then ski was wrecked into dock piling desgroying the front.. Very low use, crank and pistons look great. Comes complete with bedplates, front cover, starter and bendix, exhaust manifold, intake, reeds, carb &flame arrrestor, drive coupler, and I can include waterbox and hose to it if needed.
600.00 obo. Will add photos soon
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- fox river pwc
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules