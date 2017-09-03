|
|
-
Kawi 750sx/ 900 zxi conversion*
Hey guys,
Sorry for my english i'm from the netherlands.
Last summer i bought a 900 zxi.
I pulled out the motor so i can put it my 750
20170903_171616.jpg20171013_180923.jpg20171028_132414.jpg
-
Re: Kawi 750sx/ 900 zxi conversion*
-
Re: Kawi 750sx/ 900 zxi conversion*
I used the original driveshaft so the motor will be more to the front. I replaced the gasoline tank about 5cm to the front.
Things to do. Making a custum ebox and cut the exhaust
-
Re: Kawi 750sx/ 900 zxi conversion*
Forum Rules