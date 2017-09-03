Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawi 750sx/ 900 zxi conversion* #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Nethetlands Age 25 Posts 4 Kawi 750sx/ 900 zxi conversion* Hey guys,

Sorry for my english i'm from the netherlands.

Last summer i bought a 900 zxi.

I pulled out the motor so i can put it my 750











I used the original driveshaft so the motor will be more to the front. I replaced the gasoline tank about 5cm to the front.

Things to do. Making a custum ebox and cut the exhaust

