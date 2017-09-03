pxctoday

  Today, 04:21 PM #1
    GTJ
    Kawi 750sx/ 900 zxi conversion*

    Hey guys,
    Sorry for my english i'm from the netherlands.
    Last summer i bought a 900 zxi.
    I pulled out the motor so i can put it my 750


    20170903_171616.jpg20171013_180923.jpg20171028_132414.jpg
  Today, 04:24 PM #2
    GTJ
    Re: Kawi 750sx/ 900 zxi conversion*

    20171030_200800.jpg
    20171030_205147.jpg
    20171029_191631.jpg
    20171013_181507.jpg
  Today, 04:28 PM #3
    GTJ
    Re: Kawi 750sx/ 900 zxi conversion*

    I used the original driveshaft so the motor will be more to the front. I replaced the gasoline tank about 5cm to the front.
    Things to do. Making a custum ebox and cut the exhaust
  Today, 04:41 PM #4
    GTJ
    Re: Kawi 750sx/ 900 zxi conversion*

