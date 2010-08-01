Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004-2007 Honda Aquatrax F12X ECM ECU PGM-FI 38770-HW1 -691 FOR SALE! #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location AZ Posts 154 2004-2007 Honda Aquatrax F12X ECM ECU PGM-FI 38770-HW1 -691 FOR SALE! I have a ECM off a 2006 F12X. It worked fine on a running ski which was scrapped several years ago and put in a box. I tested it today on my running 06 F12X and it worked perfectly. It's good to go.



Part number - 38770-HW1 -691



Please do your research to make sure this is the ECM you need.



$699.00 Shipped. Paypal or I can take a card over the phone through "Square".



I hope the moderators here don't delete this post claiming it needs to be in the "for sale" section because I don't think too many people look there or not all the time. I'm trying to give everyone here a shot at a better deal on a high dollar item before I list it on ebay at a higher price due to ebay/paypal's outrageous fees.



Reply or call, Darryn 480-217-0347



