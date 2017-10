Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Super Chicken Steering wheel plastic piece #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location Arizona Age 37 Posts 1,958 WTB: Super Chicken Steering wheel plastic piece Hi all,



Wondering if anyone has a SC steering wheel plastic cover? Also, need a dash as well...mine is pretty sun beaten.



Thanks!

Brad http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=417485 1990 SJ Bronco - 787 with -13 hull and carbon fiber hood. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) BLRider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules