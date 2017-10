Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Square Nose 650 superjet parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 232 WTB Square Nose 650 superjet parts Needing some motor mounts, chin pad and most importantly Im still looking for a reasonably priced pole. If it comes with a chin pad even better.

Also need the little rubber fitting that goes around the top of the tank where the hoses are inserted, mine ripped. IDK if there is something aftermarket to use.

Please include price shipped to 30474. Thanks! Anyone in South GA, lets ride.



The Fleet:

1990 650sx (minty fresh)

1993 650 X2 (currently broke as hell)

1990 JS550

1986 JS550 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules