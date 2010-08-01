Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Need to ID a x2 for sale. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 37 Posts 108 Need to ID a x2 for sale. I found a x2 for sale (somewhere ) that is listed wrong. Im almost positive its a 1995. I googled till i got sidetracked and could not locate any pictures of a showroom stock condition 1995. Its a 94 or 95, im positive of that. Are there any visual differences at all in a 94 and a 95. I was thinking the grafix were very similar but not identical. Didnt the 94 the decals went onto the hull a bit past the hood and the 95 they did not ? I dont know why im thinking that but if anyone knows how to identify a 95 from a 94 purely on visuals please hit me up. Im running with the idea that only the 94/95 had grey knobs/switches/bumpers/latches and purple seats. I know the 93 haf the one year only splash style decals, 92 back to 90 shared their decals just color variations, 86/87 decals were the same i think with just the red and blue lines, 88/89 shared decals also- maybe, i dont remember. But all the grey stuff was 94/95 only right? If someone had an older unit it wouldnt be very cost friendly on my mind to swap out every thing to grey, since its the hardest to locate due to only 2 years. Maybe im wrong. I dunno, i wanna be fair and honest with the seller, but he is asking very little for it, and i believe he doesnt know what it is. He said title says older year. My first thought was i have a 98 sxi pro that title says 94 750sx and a 96 xp800 that titled as a 95xp due to inknown title holder and a divorce settlement that ended badly for someone. Im thinking he has a 95 that due to TX parks and wildlifes no exceptations rules, had the hin swapped with a titled hin from previous generation. What think?

Sorry for some vauge parts, and im not sayin i dont trust any of you not to beat me to the purchase, but well, ok, that is kinda what im thinking. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central nj Posts 95 Re: Need to ID a x2 for sale. Graphics were as follows:

86 - one year only. No "scoop" on hood as all later years had

87-88 same graphics. These were similar to, but not the same as 86

89-90 same graphics

91-92 same graphics

93 one year only as you said with the "splash" look

94-95 same graphics. There were no differences between 94 and 95. 94-95 were the only years to come with the gray bumpers, hood lattches, trim knob, start/stop housing, etc

91-95 had gray motors stock. 91-93 had 38mm carb. 94-95 had 40mm carb.

86-90 had black motors and 28mm carb stock.

I've seen tons of these things listed as wrong year or re-vin'd with different year tags

