Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XPL Watoosee Carbon Fiber W Judge 1000cc #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location Pa Age 38 Posts 1,441 XPL Watoosee Carbon Fiber W Judge 1000cc Selling my Watoosee Composite XPL with Judge 1000cc (990cc i think) motor.



Watoosee Composite XPL hull, OEM SeaDoo XPL top, Carbon Watoosee Seat

Skat 152mm 12 vein Mag pump, Swirl prop

Skat Reduction and Exit Nozzle, modded by Judge for auto drop, replaceable ring capable

Watoosee carbon plate

Judge Motorsports motor work

90mm top end (less than 10 hours)

New when built OEM seadoo crank (less than 10 hours)

New when built OEM counter balancer (less than 10 hours)

New OEM Starter

ADA head with pump gas domes

Novi 46mm carbs, breathers

Aftermarket intake manifold

VF2 reed blocks, reeds

Novi reprogrammed 98 XPL ignition (single coil)

99 driveline

Coffman's pipe (pressure tested perfect) new powdercoating

MSD water injection

Judge modded waterbox

UMI steering and aftermarket bars

Hydrolic drop nozzle set up



This Watoosee is one of two ever made with the larger intake tunnel. Same as the one's Craig Warner used to race. This particular ski was built specifically for Claude Clayton, it is apporximately 75lbs lighter than a stock XPL (not including the additional weight loss of the seat) The ski goes through chop like no other. And, the motor is nearly new. I rebuilt from the ground up at the beginning of the 16 season and only rode it a few times. I have lost my place to ride bouys and my wife wants a boat, so this has to go. My simple math says I could probably get about 7K for it parting it out, which I don't want to do. So, first $6500 takes it. I have a single trailer I will thrown in for free if needed. Ski is located in central Virginia. I have a shipper who can take just about anywhere for decent prices. I will pass on his info if needed.



I hate to see it go, but life goes on.



Scottie

