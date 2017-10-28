pxctoday

  Today, 08:56 PM
    paolofzr
    paolofzr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    ONTARIO
    Age
    40
    Posts
    1

    2014 yamaha fzr SVHO Vtech tunned stock class 35 hrs

    For sale is a 2014 yamaha fzr waverunner SVHO 1812cc 4 cylinder supercharged intercooled 4 stroke. It's in excellent condition with only 35.5 hrs total so its still in show room condition.
    New Solas prop, Aftermarket exhaust, Aftermarket air intake, Cut ride plate, Riva cooling system, Riva sponsons, Hydroturf seat, Hydroturf mats, Ribbon delete, Engine breather, Riva/hks sequential blow off valve, Lock on grips, It has over over $4000 in aftermarket parts on it. Stock class racing legal or lake rocket.Runs on pump gas...no internal mods done so very reliable for off shore riding.

    This ad is intended for legitimate buyers only...I wont tolerate any BS trollers
    $12,500 usd
    Price is firm.
