2000 RX Hull with Title, good for a restoration South Fl
Anyone interested? I was going to do a full on resto, but don't have time or room. The hull itself is in great shape, seat is a bit faded but no cracks.
Needs-engine, mpem, multi gauge, steering cable, exhaust outlet(removed the baffle and broke it in the process...), air intake that's located in front of the seat, the two baffles under the back of the seat, carbs, and some other little stuff.
lmk if you can use it, I love RX's and this one is in good enough shape it's worth the work.
