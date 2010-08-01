pxctoday

  Today, 11:15 AM #1
    jax724
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Omaha
    Posts
    178

    WTB Kawasaki 750 intake mani for 44 carb

    Let me know what you have. Thanks
    #Racegirl623 ~ Alli Kay Partch (my daughter)
    2004 Kawasaki SXR 1100
    2011 Kawasaki SXR Limited
    Bullett 1100 "Sparkles"
    1999 Polaris PRO 785
    1997 Seadoo SPX

    Region 9 2013 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited
    2013 World Finals 8th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited
    Region 9 2014 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited
    Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur Ski Open
    Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur 800 R/A
    2014 World Finals 9th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited

    Facebook Racegirl623
  Today, 12:08 PM #2
    StuRat
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    28
    Posts
    285

    Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 intake mani for 44 carb

    I have a BCW racing and PJS for a 44mm

    PJS $120 shipped

    BCW $100 shipped
    1989 650sx - 750 SP swap, Mariner large chamber pipe / intake grate / rideplate / 4 deg JetWorks bars, finger throttle, custom paint, dual SBN38
  Today, 12:10 PM #3
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,385

    Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 intake mani for 44 carb

    Here's a few choices -

    https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/i...manifold-1-2-3

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...393&highlight=
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket.
