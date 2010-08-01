Let me know what you have. Thanks
#Racegirl623 ~ Alli Kay Partch (my daughter)
2004 Kawasaki SXR 1100
2011 Kawasaki SXR Limited
Bullett 1100 "Sparkles"
1999 Polaris PRO 785
1997 Seadoo SPX
Region 9 2013 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited
2013 World Finals 8th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited
Region 9 2014 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited
Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur Ski Open
Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur 800 R/A
2014 World Finals 9th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited
Facebook Racegirl623
I have a BCW racing and PJS for a 44mm
PJS $120 shipped
BCW $100 shipped
1989 650sx - 750 SP swap, Mariner large chamber pipe / intake grate / rideplate / 4 deg JetWorks bars, finger throttle, custom paint, dual SBN38
Here's a few choices -
https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/i...manifold-1-2-3
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...393&highlight=
Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
Photos no longer being hosted by Photobucket.
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Forum Rules