Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB Kawasaki 750 intake mani for 44 carb #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2011 Location Omaha Posts 178 WTB Kawasaki 750 intake mani for 44 carb Let me know what you have. Thanks #Racegirl623 ~ Alli Kay Partch (my daughter)

2004 Kawasaki SXR 1100

2011 Kawasaki SXR Limited

Bullett 1100 "Sparkles"

1999 Polaris PRO 785

1997 Seadoo SPX



Region 9 2013 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited

2013 World Finals 8th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited

Region 9 2014 Champion - Novice Womens Ski Limited

Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur Ski Open

Region 9 2014 Runner-Up - Amateur 800 R/A

2014 World Finals 9th place - Novice Womens Ski Limited



Facebook Racegirl623 #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 28 Posts 285 Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 intake mani for 44 carb I have a BCW racing and PJS for a 44mm



PJS $120 shipped



BCW $100 shipped 1989 650sx - 750 SP swap, Mariner large chamber pipe / intake grate / rideplate / 4 deg JetWorks bars, finger throttle, custom paint, dual SBN38 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,385 Re: WTB Kawasaki 750 intake mani for 44 carb Here's a few choices -



https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/i...manifold-1-2-3



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...393&highlight= Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



