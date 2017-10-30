pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 10:54 AM #1
    c57racing.com
    c57racing.com is offline
    PWCToday Newbie c57racing.com's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Havasu City AZ
    Posts
    44

    USED and Discounted Price Section of c57racing.com!!

    I have some killer deals on used and overstock parts up on the site! Will be updating daily!

    https://www.c57racing.com/store/c11/Used_Parts.html

    https://www.c57racing.com/store/c9/Specials.html

    Current list

    NEW
    84mm Wossners Kawasaki bp750/1100 x2
    80.5mm Wiseco Kawasaki bp750/1100 x1
    Monkey grip motor mount KAW 650/750/800 x4
    Blowsion SXR Heavy Duty Steering Cable x1

    USED
    PJS 550 Pipe
    PP 550 PJS Head
    Westcoast 550 pipe
    OEM SXR Exhaust Manifold
    ADA KAW 1100 ADA 30cc domes KD1230 x6
    Wamiltons Rideplate SXR800 SXI Pro750
    OEM SXR Impeller Great shape $120
    OEM SXR Impeller damaged $60
    Attached Images Attached Images
    www.c57racing.com

    For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. roush611

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 