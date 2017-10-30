|
PWCToday Newbie
USED and Discounted Price Section of c57racing.com!!
I have some killer deals on used and overstock parts up on the site! Will be updating daily!
https://www.c57racing.com/store/c11/Used_Parts.html
https://www.c57racing.com/store/c9/Specials.html
Current list
NEW
84mm Wossners Kawasaki bp750/1100 x2
80.5mm Wiseco Kawasaki bp750/1100 x1
Monkey grip motor mount KAW 650/750/800 x4
Blowsion SXR Heavy Duty Steering Cable x1
USED
PJS 550 Pipe
PP 550 PJS Head
Westcoast 550 pipe
OEM SXR Exhaust Manifold
ADA KAW 1100 ADA 30cc domes KD1230 x6
Wamiltons Rideplate SXR800 SXI Pro750
OEM SXR Impeller Great shape $120
OEM SXR Impeller damaged $60
