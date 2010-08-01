PJS 44mm single intake // great shape - $130 shipped
750 pump with nozzle - I believe it's the stock prop. Spins free, no scraping, great shape - $220 shipped - hardware included
PJS scoop grate - $75 shipped w/ hardware
Mariner rideplate - $120 shipped
1993 750sx hull with title - handle pole+straight bars w/ ODI lock-ons, hood, fuel tank, bumpers. Nothing else - $200 can ship (local pickup takes it for $150)
Fuel door with latch - great shape - $40 shipped
750sx driveshaft with coupler - $10 + shipping
Coffman signature 3 piece pipe with silencer - $375 shipped
Open to offers for any and all parts, gotta clean out the bins. I have more lying around, let me know if you need something specifically