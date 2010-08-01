pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:34 PM
    StuRat
    Kawi 750sx parts - Mariner, PJS, Coffman - cleanout

    PJS 44mm single intake // great shape - $130 shipped

    750 pump with nozzle - I believe it's the stock prop. Spins free, no scraping, great shape - $220 shipped - hardware included

    PJS scoop grate - $75 shipped w/ hardware
    Mariner rideplate - $120 shipped

    1993 750sx hull with title - handle pole+straight bars w/ ODI lock-ons, hood, fuel tank, bumpers. Nothing else - $200 can ship (local pickup takes it for $150)

    Fuel door with latch - great shape - $40 shipped
    750sx driveshaft with coupler - $10 + shipping

    Coffman signature 3 piece pipe with silencer - $375 shipped

    Open to offers for any and all parts, gotta clean out the bins. I have more lying around, let me know if you need something specifically
    1989 650sx - 750 SP swap, Mariner large chamber pipe / intake grate / rideplate / 4 deg JetWorks bars, finger throttle, custom paint, dual SBN38
