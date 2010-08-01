|
Pro 785 Oil Injection Block Off Plate WSM 011-208
When installing one of these on the Pro 785 do you remove the small gear, spacers, and bushing (parts 8-11 on the oil pump parts diagram for the 2000 Pro - see attached image)?
What happens if you leave them in place and install the plate?
The o-ring (part 12) fits perfectly over the projection on the plate. I assume that you put the o-ring over the projection and just bolt it on? any RTV needed?
I've also read that it'll run a little lean with the plate. This is for a completely stock 2000 pro. Specifically what should be adjusted on the carbs to compensate, and how much? I know look at the plugs and piston wash to check but what is a good starting point? And is 40:1 a good ratio to use?
Thanks
