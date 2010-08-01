Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha constant tone alarm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location PA Age 45 Posts 1 Yamaha constant tone alarm I bought a couple 2004 Yamaha skis at the beginning of the summer. They worked well most of the season. Towards the end, the GP800R started sounding a constant alarm just sitting in the yard. It does not beep, it is constant. The only way to silence it is to pull the battery terminal or unplug the wiring harness that has the thermoswitch and rectifier/regulator wires going through it. So, I believe I successfully tested the thermoswitch and it is good. That alarm seems to beep anyway vs. a constant tone. So that leaves the battery charging system. At least I'm assuming that is what the rectifier/regulator and lighting coil are for. I tried the various tests in the maint. manual using my multi-meter and I think it is pointing to a bad rectifier/regulator. That is at least cheaper and easier to replace than the lighting coil. I'm not entirely sure what loaded vs. unloaded means in the manual. Can anyone confirm that a constant tone alarm sounding at any time (ski has been running or not running doesn't matter) would be the rectifier/regulator? I did also put the battery on a trickle charger for a day or so and hooked it back up to see if this was some kind of undervolt alarm, but the constant alarm sounded within a few seconds of hooking up the terminal. My other theory is that something is shorted up in the display where the alarm comes from. The display for the speedometer is full of condensation. Taking that apart was the next project.



Thanks in advance,

