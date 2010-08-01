pxctoday

  Today, 04:05 PM
    Scottie Mac
    Watoosee Carbon XPL with 1000cc Judge Motor

    Selling my Watoosee Composite XPL with Judge 1000cc (990cc i think) motor.

    Watoosee Composite XPL hull, OEM SeaDoo XPL top, Carbon Watoosee Seat
    Skat 152mm 12 vein Mag pump, Swirl prop
    Skat Reduction and Exit Nozzle, modded by Judge for auto drop, replaceable ring capable
    Watoosee carbon plate
    Judge Motorsports motor work
    90mm top end (less than 10 hours)
    New when built OEM seadoo crank (less than 10 hours)
    New when built OEM counter balancer (less than 10 hours)
    New OEM Starter
    ADA head with pump gas domes
    Novi 46mm carbs, breathers
    Aftermarket intake manifold
    VF2 reed blocks, reeds
    Novi reprogrammed 98 XPL ignition (single coil)
    99 driveline
    Coffman's pipe (pressure tested perfect) new powdercoating
    MSD water injection
    Judge modded waterbox
    UMI steering and aftermarket bars
    Hydrolic drop nozzle set up

    This Watoosee is one of two ever made with the larger intake tunnel. Same as the one's Craig Warner used to race. This particular ski was built specifically for Claude Clayton, it is apporximately 75lbs lighter than a stock XPL (not including the additional weight loss of the seat) The ski goes through chop like no other. And, the motor is nearly new. I rebuilt from the ground up at the beginning of the 16 season and only rode it a few times. I have lost my place to ride bouys and my wife wants a boat, so this has to go. My simple math says I could probably get about 7K for it parting it out, which I don't want to do. So, first $6500 takes it. I have a single trailer I will thrown in for free if needed. Ski is located in central Virginia. I have a shipper who can take just about anywhere for decent prices. I will pass on his info if needed.

    I hate to see it go, but life goes on.

    Scottie
    Mmm........ a pizza sounds good right about now!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 