I have my 98 xpl limited class boat I'm parting out. I built it this past winter for the 2017 race season.
Please pm or text for pics...im located in california. I will ship anywhere on your dime.
Umi steering reproduction $650
Hot tach 3 $500
148mm 12v setback skat pump with skat nozzles,prop and driveline(Glen went through it at beginning of season) $2000
Ada head $200
Reflash novi mpem 98xpl $400
Baker drop 450
99+ driveline
New prok filters with new socks $100
[20170831_164724.jpg
20171018_164254.jpg
Also the oem parts are available.
661313733eight