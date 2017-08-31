Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Limited class xpl partout #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location Palmdale,CA Age 37 Posts 1,553 Limited class xpl partout I have my 98 xpl limited class boat I'm parting out. I built it this past winter for the 2017 race season.

Please pm or text for pics...im located in california. I will ship anywhere on your dime.





Umi steering reproduction $650

Hot tach 3 $500

148mm 12v setback skat pump with skat nozzles,prop and driveline(Glen went through it at beginning of season) $2000

Ada head $200

Reflash novi mpem 98xpl $400

Baker drop 450

99+ driveline

New prok filters with new socks $100

[20170831_164724.jpg

20171018_164254.jpg



Also the oem parts are available.



661313733eight Thanks to my 2012 Sponsors:

Hydroturf * Wiseco * Boyesen *ODI*Riva Racing*Dasa Racing*Skat-Trak Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules