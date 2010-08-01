Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 strokes for us cheap folks #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location NM Posts 1 2 strokes for us cheap folks Howdy from NM!

Got 2 "new to us" '97 SeaDoos,and have had them out 3 times.

(a 720 GTI and a 780 GSX)

Navajo Dam in NM, Lake Havasu AZ, and Lake Roosevelt AZ.

No restrictions on 2 strokes at any of those.

But we were thinking about taking them to a lake by Vegas NV. Maybe Lake Mead?

From what i hear, that's a no no with a 2 stroke.

