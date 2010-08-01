|
2 strokes for us cheap folks
Howdy from NM!
Got 2 "new to us" '97 SeaDoos,and have had them out 3 times.
(a 720 GTI and a 780 GSX)
Navajo Dam in NM, Lake Havasu AZ, and Lake Roosevelt AZ.
No restrictions on 2 strokes at any of those.
But we were thinking about taking them to a lake by Vegas NV. Maybe Lake Mead?
From what i hear, that's a no no with a 2 stroke.
Are there any lakes around Vegas (or in NV at all) that allow 2 strokes?
