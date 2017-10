Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: jetnetic flywheel gearring removal. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location The netherlands Age 30 Posts 470 jetnetic flywheel gearring removal. Does someone know how to remove the Gearring from a jetnetic flywheel?



i think the follow whil work..





Heat up to 200 degrees in a offen than get it out.



then let water only cool the alu so it shrinks..



i think the wheel have to fall of automatic...



can someone confirm it?

or let someone else work hard and still play hard.



but enjoy life every freak'n day #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location The netherlands Age 30 Posts 470 Re: jetnetic flywheel gearring removal. Got it of..

is there a new ring?

or let someone else work hard and still play hard.



looking what gearring whil fit. insidediameter is 12.8cm anyone that have a flywheel from a 750 or superjet laying around to check diameter of it?

or let someone else work hard and still play hard.



