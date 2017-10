Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Looking For Cargo Net Hooks?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Penfield, NY Age 54 Posts 2 Looking For Cargo Net Hooks?? Good Morning,

One of the hooks shown here in this picture got ripped off the side when somebody drove this into a dock. I think they are called cargo net hooks. Anyway I am having trouble locating one. Does anyone know where I can find these? It's a 1999 1100..

Thanks,

Todd Attached Images Jet Ski.jpg (786.0 KB, 9 views) Last edited by ToddR; Today at 10:18 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,787 Re: Looking For Cargo Net Hooks?? I think a ford f 150 or superduty cargo hook may be the same. Never compared them, but they look the same. (assuming you mean the black cleat on the rear)





Otherwise, go to a site with the parts fiche, and get the part # and call the stealership. Last edited by whazguude; Today at 10:29 AM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 655 Re: Looking For Cargo Net Hooks?? Have a look: http://www.greenhulk.net/forums/showthread.php?t=222167 #4 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 655 Re: Looking For Cargo Net Hooks?? I like this one better ; ) https://www.amazon.com/YAMAHA-STAINL.../dp/B004K9ESAU #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Penfield, NY Age 54 Posts 2 Re: Looking For Cargo Net Hooks?? Thanks for the replies. It's not the rope cleats though. I couldn't easily add an arrow to the picture but its one of the two hooks you see in the picture. Just forward of the rope cleat. It has a faded red plastic outer portion and then the hook itself points down. You can almost see where the one is missing in the lower left corner of the pic. Neighbor kid ran into the dock. #6 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2012 Location North Carolina Age 44 Posts 496 Re: Looking For Cargo Net Hooks?? I have them I removed from a stx I chopped up. Pm me.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules