Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 900zxi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Portugal Age 21 Posts 1 Kawasaki 900zxi Hi i have a Kawasaki, and i would like to know, if yours, have a very little hole, in the exhausted manifold to cool?

The exhaust heats up a lot.

And it wasnt supposed to leak water, by the exhaust?







post a pic of what you are describing.the exhaust is not meant to leak any water into the hull ,only out the back.



